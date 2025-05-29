Front may generate storms Friday; pleasant weekend ahead

A weak cool front should spark scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across Acadiana Friday with best chances expected during the afternoon hours... thereafter, the weekend looks great!

In addition to roughly a 40-60% chance of storms, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk of an isolated severe storm.

Wind damage will be the primary concern if any severe storms develop.

Activity should wane by Friday evening with mostly sunny and pleasant conditions including lower humidity and more comfortable lows are expected the weekend.

Highs this weekend should top out in the mid-80s while lows push down lower into the mid-60s.

Warmer temperatures and eventually higher, summer-like humidity, and some daily rain chances are anticipated especially toward the latter part of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.