Front for Acadiana?

It's been a while since we've seen a front move in, and we can expect one tomorrow. While it won't significantly change the temperatures, it will increase the rain chances

There is a low-end risk of flash flooding in Acadiana tomorrow and Saturday. As the front dissipates over the Gulf Coast, drier air will begin to filter in by the end of the weekend, resulting in lower rain chances but higher temperatures.

With the higher likelihood of rain and increased cloud cover, this will keep the temperatures over the next couple of days as highs dip into the upper 80s to low 90s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

