Front expected to bring storms and cooler weather

Daniel Phillips

It'll be another quiet day across Acadiana, and the last day of the week with temperatures sitting in the 80s as a front remains on pace to move through Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday morning but clouds will slowly increase through the late afternoon and into the evening.

Showers and storms will start streaming through the region on Wednesday as the front passes and rain could get going in the mid morning hours.

Daniel Phillips

There's a marginal risk of severe weather on Wednesday so we'll keep a close eye on the radar, however, it does look like some of the stronger dynamics will be just to our east.

Storms will need to be watched in the event they produce small spin-up tornadoes or strong, damaging winds.

The good news is that storms are expected to move fast enough that flooding doesn't look like it will be a major issue, although some downpours will certainly be possible.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures are finally set to drop by the end of the week with the highs in the 70s for the next several days.

Lows will consistently be down in the lower to mid 50s through the weekend and a reinforcing front next week should help keep them there.