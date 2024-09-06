Friday's Forecast: Flood watch continues this evening and drier air filters in this weekend

Acadiana expect another wet day ahead with rain chances up to 100%. A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM for Acadia, Lafayette, Iberia, Jeff Davis, St. Mary, and St. Martin parishes. There is a flash flood warning for Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary until 10:45 AM. An additional 3 to 5 inches of rainfall is possible.
Get ready for more rain and a few thunderstorms today, with temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow, a cold front will roll in, bringing drier and cooler weather to the area. As we head into the weekend, expect a slight warm-up with highs reaching the 80s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s. A taste of Fall some may say!
There are currently several disturbances in the tropics, but the likelihood of formation is low. One particular disturbance in the northwestern Gulf is a low-pressure system that is causing showers and storms in Louisiana. However, there is no need to worry, as a cold front is expected to come through and clear out the rain. The conditions are not favorable for tropical development in the area. So, rest assured, Acadiana!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.