Friday's Forecast: Flood watch continues this evening and drier air filters in this weekend

Acadiana expect another wet day ahead with rain chances up to 100%. A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM for Acadia, Lafayette, Iberia, Jeff Davis, St. Mary, and St. Martin parishes. There is a flash flood warning for Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary until 10:45 AM. An additional 3 to 5 inches of rainfall is possible.

Get ready for more rain and a few thunderstorms today, with temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow, a cold front will roll in, bringing drier and cooler weather to the area. As we head into the weekend, expect a slight warm-up with highs reaching the 80s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s. A taste of Fall some may say!

There are currently several disturbances in the tropics, but the likelihood of formation is low. One particular disturbance in the northwestern Gulf is a low-pressure system that is causing showers and storms in Louisiana. However, there is no need to worry, as a cold front is expected to come through and clear out the rain. The conditions are not favorable for tropical development in the area. So, rest assured, Acadiana!

