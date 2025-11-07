Friday Forecast: Morning fog followed by a few showers this afternoon

We made it to Friday, Acadiana! This morning brings foggy conditions across much of Louisiana. While we don’t have a dense fog advisory in effect today, be aware that one could be issued tonight into early Saturday.
Today’s forecast is pretty consistent, with highs topping out in the 80s.
There’s a slight chance of some isolated showers today through Sunday.
After a cold front moves through on Sunday, we can expect dry conditions to return, which may, unfortunately, lead to increased drought across the state.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.