Friday Forecast: Morning fog followed by a few showers this afternoon

We made it to Friday, Acadiana! This morning brings foggy conditions across much of Louisiana. While we don’t have a dense fog advisory in effect today, be aware that one could be issued tonight into early Saturday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Today’s forecast is pretty consistent, with highs topping out in the 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There’s a slight chance of some isolated showers today through Sunday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

After a cold front moves through on Sunday, we can expect dry conditions to return, which may, unfortunately, lead to increased drought across the state.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.