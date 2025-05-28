Forecast remains stormy as Acadiana remains in an active pattern

Daniel Phillips

This week's stormy pattern continues again on Wednesday, this time with storms arriving a little later in the afternoon and evening.

Similar to the storms we've seen over the last few days you can expect plenty of lightning and periods of heavy rain.

Once again we'll need to keep an eye out for storms pulsing up into severe criteria with wind and hail the biggest issues with any storms that develop.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will have a chance to jump up into the mid 80s before the clouds really settle in, and heat index values will likely run a little higher.

One of the positives with these showers is it has helped cool us down in the afternoons, and as the rain gets going we should be a little cooler heading into the evening.

It'll be more of the same on Thursday with another round of showers and storms pushing into the area Thursday afternoon.

We finally will start to break this pattern on Friday with rain becoming more isolated and even a little cooler air moving in Friday night.

Saturday morning we could see temperatures in the upper 60s with much drier conditions lasting through the summer.