Foggy start; Warm and muggy weather continue through Christmas Day

Today is Christmas Eve! This morning has brought some dense fog, so if you’re hitting the roads today, take it easy out there.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM.

Temperatures are on the rise and will be warming up into the 60s and 70s by noon, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s! We’re flirting with record highs in the low 80s, which is about 15° above the usual December norms.

Expect a cozy Christmas Eve with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. And don’t worry, no rain is forecasted, but another fog advisory may come into play tonight. So, Santa might want to keep his low beams on!

Looking ahead to Christmas Day, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful one with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. No need for winter coats—just holiday cheer!

Wishing you all a magical and safe holiday season!

