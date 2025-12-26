Foggy start, pleasant afternoon ahead; Higher rain chances late this weekend

It'll be another morning with a blanket of dense fog in Louisiana. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Visibility is down to less than a quarter mile, so let's all take extra precautions while traveling. Drive safely!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Once the fog clears out later this morning, we can look forward to temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It’s been dry lately across the state. A cold front is expected to bring a few showers our way late this weekend, although we’re only anticipating around 0.10" of rain—nothing too heavy.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to next week, make sure you're prepared for some colder air moving in! Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s for a few days before we warm up again.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

And here’s a sneak peek at the New Year’s Forecast! New Year's Eve is shaping up to be chilly in the mid-30s, but we're in for a delightful New Year's Day with highs around the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

