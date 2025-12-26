Foggy start, pleasant afternoon ahead; Higher rain chances late this weekend

It'll be another morning with a blanket of dense fog in Louisiana. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM.
Visibility is down to less than a quarter mile, so let's all take extra precautions while traveling. Drive safely!
Once the fog clears out later this morning, we can look forward to temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s.
It’s been dry lately across the state. A cold front is expected to bring a few showers our way late this weekend, although we’re only anticipating around 0.10" of rain—nothing too heavy.
Looking ahead to next week, make sure you're prepared for some colder air moving in! Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s for a few days before we warm up again.
And here’s a sneak peek at the New Year’s Forecast! New Year's Eve is shaping up to be chilly in the mid-30s, but we're in for a delightful New Year's Day with highs around the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
