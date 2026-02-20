Foggy mornings ahead with a few showers through the weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Vermilion, Southern Jefferson Davis, Southern Acadia, Lower Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes until 10 AM.
Be cautious on the roads, as visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less.
With the latest drought, it’s becoming clear that the drought is worsening, with 5% of the state now under extreme drought conditions.
Today, expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s—very similar to yesterday.
Tomorrow, rain chances will rise to 40% as a cold front moves through, bringing scattered showers our way. While we might see a few drops, severe weather isn’t expected. Rainfall amounts will stay below a quarter of an inch.
Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures in the low 60s are on the horizon, along with mostly sunny skies.
Have a great weekend!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
