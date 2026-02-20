Foggy mornings ahead with a few showers through the weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Vermilion, Southern Jefferson Davis, Southern Acadia, Lower Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes until 10 AM.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Be cautious on the roads, as visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With the latest drought, it’s becoming clear that the drought is worsening, with 5% of the state now under extreme drought conditions.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Today, expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s—very similar to yesterday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, rain chances will rise to 40% as a cold front moves through, bringing scattered showers our way. While we might see a few drops, severe weather isn’t expected. Rainfall amounts will stay below a quarter of an inch.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures in the low 60s are on the horizon, along with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great weekend!

