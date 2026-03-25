Fog forms again tonight; Changes to the forecast are on the horizon

It looks like we're in for another foggy night. The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory starting tonight at 11 PM through 10 AM tomorrow.
Visibility is expected to drop to a quarter mile or less in some areas.
Dense Fog Tips:
- Slow down.
- Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
- Turn on low beam headlights. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility even more.
We're currently under the influence of high pressure, resulting in a steady flow of warm and humid air. Overnight temperatures will linger in the upper 50s to 60s.
Tomorrow’s highs reaching the low 80s—perfect for enjoying some sunshine mixed with clouds!
As we look to the weekend, expect a "rain-less" cold front to sweep through, offering a brief cool-down.
Rain chances are set to increase in the 10-day forecast!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.