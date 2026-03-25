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Fog forms again tonight; Changes to the forecast are on the horizon

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It looks like we're in for another foggy night. The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory starting tonight at 11 PM through 10 AM tomorrow.

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Visibility is expected to drop to a quarter mile or less in some areas.

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Dense Fog Tips:
- Slow down.
- Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
- Turn on low beam headlights. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility even more.

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We're currently under the influence of high pressure, resulting in a steady flow of warm and humid air. Overnight temperatures will linger in the upper 50s to 60s.

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Tomorrow’s highs reaching the low 80s—perfect for enjoying some sunshine mixed with clouds!

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As we look to the weekend, expect a "rain-less" cold front to sweep through, offering a brief cool-down.

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Rain chances are set to increase in the 10-day forecast!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.