Fog forms again tonight; Changes to the forecast are on the horizon

It looks like we're in for another foggy night. The NWS has issued a Dense Fog Advisory starting tonight at 11 PM through 10 AM tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Visibility is expected to drop to a quarter mile or less in some areas.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Dense Fog Tips:

- Slow down.

- Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

- Turn on low beam headlights. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility even more.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We're currently under the influence of high pressure, resulting in a steady flow of warm and humid air. Overnight temperatures will linger in the upper 50s to 60s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow’s highs reaching the low 80s—perfect for enjoying some sunshine mixed with clouds!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we look to the weekend, expect a "rain-less" cold front to sweep through, offering a brief cool-down.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances are set to increase in the 10-day forecast!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.