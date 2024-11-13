Flash Flood Warning Issued across Central Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Acadia, St. Landry and north Lafayette Parish until 11:45 a.m.

Areas in this warned box have received 1-3 inches worth of rain in the last and street flooding is likely ongoing.

A Flood Warning has been issued for most of Lafayette Parish until 10:45 a.m.

An isolated cell produced 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short amount of time earlier in the morning, which has lead to multiple reports of flooded roadways.

Showers will slowly wind down through the morning with the heavier activity now moving north out of Lafayette and along I-49, and seems to be moving faster than it was earlier.

Rain will largely be over by lunch time which will allow roads to slowly drain through the day.

Until then avoid flooded roads and if possible suspend your morning commute until the roads have started to improve.