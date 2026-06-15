Flash flood threat looms as heavy rain is likely each day

TROPICAL LOW & FRONTAL BOUNDARY: The NHC has increased the odds for a trough of low pressure to 30%.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This system is forecasted to emerge into the Gulf either Tuesday or Wednesday in combination with a weak frontal boundary. While we don't anticipate any tropical storm or hurricane development, our primary concern is torrential rainfall and flash flooding.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

EXPECTED RAINFALL AMOUNTS: We're expecting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day this week. Be sure to keep your rain gear handy! Widespread rainfall totals could reach between 4 and 8 inches through Tuesday evening, with an additional 3-5 inches possible from Wednesday to Friday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The EURO has shifted the higher end totals into Central Louisiana near 12". As the data continues to fine-tune, we'll have a better grasp on how the forecast manifests.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL RISKS: The WPC has placed us under a marginal (1/4) to slight (2/4) risk for excessive rainfall through Thursday, which can lead to localized flooding across Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tuesday may be upgraded to a moderate (3/4) risk. A Flash Flood Watch may be issued, along with potential coastal flooding during high tides through the end of the week. Thankfully, no severe weather is on the horizon.

MAIN TAKEAWAYS: Expect an active week ahead with heavy rain daily and flooding concerns statewide.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall amounts could total up to 12 inches over the next week. Stay prepared with your rain gear, and please ensure you have multiple ways to receive alerts and warnings regarding the flash flood threat. If possible, it's best to stay in and watch some movies! That's how I'll be spending my time off.

Stay tuned for updates as the forecast continues to evolve!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.