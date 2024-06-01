Watch Now
Flash Flood Emergency Issued for St. Landry and St. Martin Parish

Daniel Phillips
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 19:50:34-04

The National Weather Service has issued a rare Flash Flood Emergency until 9:00 p.m. for Cecilia, Breaux Bridge, and Henderson.

Showers are winding down but not before between 6 to 9 inches fell during Saturday's storms.

Roads near Cecilia have been closed due to flooding as well as some Henderson roadways.

Flooding is ongoing in this area and waters will remain high through the rest of the evening.

There have been some reports of water getting into people's homes and some of the local roadways have standing water.

DOTD Camera Image taken at 6:32 p.m. Saturday

Avoid traveling in this area if possible and never drive through flooded roadways.

Showers will slowly come to an end through the evening but water will remain standing for several hours.

