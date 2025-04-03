First Seasonal Forecast Issued for the 2025 Hurricane Season

It's that time of year again, the spring release of tropical forecasts ahead of the season.

While the numbers aren't as high as the 2024 forecast they're still above average with 17 storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major storms predicted by Dr. Klotzbach

The warm Atlantic is the primary driver behind the higher forecast as a warmer Atlantic is a better breeding ground for tropical systems.

We've recently been in a La Nina pattern which is more favorable for storm development and while we're expected to transition out of it there's uncertainty weather we'll see El Nino (less favorable) set up in time for the peak season.

Keep in mind that this is simply a forecast of types of storms, it is not a forecast of where these storms will land or what specifically means for Louisiana.

Instead use it mainly as a reminder that it's almost that time of year again.