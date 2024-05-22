Few more clouds for Wednesday but sun quickly returning

Daniel Phillips

A few more clouds will be moving in for the day, but ultimately it will stay dry across the area.

The exception could be one or two very isolated showers mostly in northern parts of Acadiana.

Extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon, but humidity will push the heat index into the low to mid 90s.

High pressure is going to continue to dominate large portions of the Gulf Coast so quiet weather is expected through the next several days.

It will remain quiet through the foreseeable future and even looking beyond the weekend there isn't much that stands out.

Summer showers may start to return late next week but until then it looks to be a dry stretch.

Any folks traveling for Memorial Day weekend shouldn't have any weather related issues.

Beach goers will be given a beautiful stretch of weather as we kick off summer.