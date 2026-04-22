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Festival begins today; Off and on showers continue through the week

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

It’s a wet and cloudy start to the day, and it looks like we’re in for more of the same for the rest of the week—so keep your rain gear close!

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Today also marks the kickoff of Festival International! While we might see a few passing showers, the good news is that thunderstorms aren’t expected. Temperatures will be quite pleasant, hovering in the 70s beneath the clouds.

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Rainfall amounts vary between the GRAF and HRRR model with amounts anywhere up to two inches.

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Rain chances remain elevated over the next week, but Acadiana stays clear of severe weather for now. Northern Louisiana is under a low-end severe weather threat later this week.

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Over the weekend and into next week, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Northern Louisiana will likely have back-to-back severe weather days.

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As for tonight, it'll be mild in the 60s with areas of patchy fog.

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Tomorrow's highs will climb into the 80s before the rain rolls in.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.