Festival begins today; Off and on showers continue through the week

It’s a wet and cloudy start to the day, and it looks like we’re in for more of the same for the rest of the week—so keep your rain gear close!
Today also marks the kickoff of Festival International! While we might see a few passing showers, the good news is that thunderstorms aren’t expected. Temperatures will be quite pleasant, hovering in the 70s beneath the clouds.
Rainfall amounts vary between the GRAF and HRRR model with amounts anywhere up to two inches.
Rain chances remain elevated over the next week, but Acadiana stays clear of severe weather for now. Northern Louisiana is under a low-end severe weather threat later this week.
Over the weekend and into next week, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Northern Louisiana will likely have back-to-back severe weather days.
As for tonight, it'll be mild in the 60s with areas of patchy fog.
Tomorrow's highs will climb into the 80s before the rain rolls in.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.