Festival begins today; Off and on showers continue through the week

It’s a wet and cloudy start to the day, and it looks like we’re in for more of the same for the rest of the week—so keep your rain gear close!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Today also marks the kickoff of Festival International! While we might see a few passing showers, the good news is that thunderstorms aren’t expected. Temperatures will be quite pleasant, hovering in the 70s beneath the clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall amounts vary between the GRAF and HRRR model with amounts anywhere up to two inches.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances remain elevated over the next week, but Acadiana stays clear of severe weather for now. Northern Louisiana is under a low-end severe weather threat later this week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Over the weekend and into next week, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Northern Louisiana will likely have back-to-back severe weather days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for tonight, it'll be mild in the 60s with areas of patchy fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow's highs will climb into the 80s before the rain rolls in.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.