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Fantastic weather this weekend before showers and storms return

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted
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We’ve got some Gulf moisture rolling back in, which means warmer temperatures are on the way. Tonight's lows will be much cozier, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

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Tomorrow is shaping up to be a lovely Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and a nice mix of sun and clouds. Perfect day to enjoy the outdoors!

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Saturday night will feel even warmer, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

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Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the low 80s. But brace yourselves for a major cooldown coming our way!

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A massive system forms late this weekend. It'll bring the potential for severe weather across multiple states!

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The SPC has upgraded a portion of CENLA and Northern Louisiana to an enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather this Sunday night. Meanwhile, Acadiana is facing a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) risk.

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Be prepared for all modes of severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Keep an eye on updates, as things can still change closer to Sunday.

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Since this system is expected to move quickly, we’re expecting low rainfall totals—around a quarter of an inch. However, some storms might bring heavier downpours.

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Most of Sunday will stay dry, with just a few afternoon showers possible. The real action kicks in late Sunday as rain, linked to a cold front, rolls in just before midnight (depending on how fast the front moves).

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Stay alert as more updates are available!

We're looking at cooler highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 50s. A Wind Advisory might be necessary on Monday, with gusts near 40 mph. Dry air combined with gusty winds leads to an elevated fire danger.

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Monday night will likely be the coldest of the week, with temperatures dropping close to freezing. Some areas further north may even dip below freezing, which could lead to a light freeze early Tuesday morning.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

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