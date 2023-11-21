Falling Temperatures Tuesday

After a stormy night, temperatures will be tumbling during the morning Tuesday, eventually settling in the upper 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon. Behind our front, winds are going to be quite brisk out of the northwest at 20-25mph.

KATC Lots of cloudiness expected Tuesday afternoon with temperatures falling into the 50s.

High pressure will build in at the surface, allowing drier air to push in. This generally will stop any rain for the next two days, but upper level Pacific moisture streaming in from the southwest will keep our skies mostly cloudy through the period. After lows drop into the mid 40s tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. It'll feel more comfortable as the winds will be lightening up.

KATC Next Three Days

Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies with lows cooling into the lower 40s. A few locations over the northern sections could dip into the upper 30s early Thanksgiving morning. For the rest of your Thanksgiving, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 60. A piece of energy streaming in from Mexico in the upper levels will slide across the northern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday afternoon. This could bring a few showers to the coastal areas late in the day Thanksgiving.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

For the remainder of the week and the weekend, things will quiet down. Friday and Saturday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday, clouds will return with rain chances back in the forecast for Monday.