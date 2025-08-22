Fairly dry conditions the Duck Festival this weekend

A stationary boundary lingers in our area but is expected to sag along the coast tomorrow. As a result, most areas south of I-10 may experience a few showers tomorrow.
The Duck Festival in Gueydan is happening now through Sunday. A few coastal showers and storms may also move inland. For the weekend, daytime highs will remain in the 90s, while overnight temperatures will be in the 70s.
Looking ahead to next week, we are expected to enter a dry streak for a few days, but rain chances will gradually increase toward the end of the week.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.