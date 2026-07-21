Extreme heat across Louisiana, and tracking Tropical Storm Bertha in the Gulf

Acadiana has another batch of heat advisories today.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Afternoon highs are expected to be between 93°-99°, and heat indices rise up to 113°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

- Limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.

- Be vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke and take immediate action if you or someone you’re with experiences these issues.

SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION/HEAT STROKE:

- Heavy sweating

- Cool and clammy skin

- Intense thirst

- Dizziness or headache

- Nausea

- Rapid pulse

Tropical Storm Bertha is brewing in the Gulf with sustained winds of 50 mph and a central pressure of 997 millibars.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Currently located about 175 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama, Bertha is moving northwest at 5 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Bertha remains a highly sheared system with most of its convection on the southwestern side. Land interaction, increased shear, and dry air are likely to weaken the storm as it moves west closer to Louisiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The probability of tropical storm force winds is up to 25% along the Gulf Coast Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect breezy to windy conditions throughout Acadiana, with gusts up to 30 mph. A wind advisory may be issued.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With Bertha's lopsided structure, rainfall amounts are expected to remain manageable—less than one inch for most areas, and localized flash flooding is a possibility, especially along the coast. Some areas may see up to 3 inches of rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The risk for flash flooding has downgraded to a marginal (1/4) tomorrow and Thursday. This will be mainly confined to coastal areas. Severe weather is not expected!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Alabama to Plaquemines Parish, with a watch extending to the St. Mary Parish border. Stay tuned for further updates as the watch may expand west into Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Storm Surge Watches are also in place for Alabama, Mississippi, and southeast Louisiana, where life-threatening surge is possible. Peak surge values are between 103 feet from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi. Lesser storm surge west of Morgan City.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Stay alert for updates! Secure any loose items outdoors as winds pick up, and be cautious of localized flooding in coastal areas. TS Bertha will likely bring choppy seas, increasing the risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.