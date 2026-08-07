Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Expect daily showers and storms through the weekend

Breyanna's Full Weathercast - 10PM 08/07/2026
Breyanna's Full Weathercast - 10PM 08/07/2026
Breyanna's Full Weather Forecast - 6PM 08/07/2026
Posted
and last updated

As we head into the weekend, we're in for another dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Personally, I don’t mind the rain—it helps keep those summer temps in check! But once the clouds clear and the sun comes out, heat returns.

Daniel Weekend Two Part.png

With some weakness aloft in the atmosphere, we can continue to expect daily thunderstorms. A weak disturbance is on the way, bringing more widespread rain and storms early next week. So, make sure to keep that umbrella handy!

Production Earth Design.png
GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png

Tomorrow, we’ll see highs in the low 90s, but watch out for feels-like temperatures soaring near 102°.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.