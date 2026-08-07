Expect daily showers and storms through the weekend

As we head into the weekend, we're in for another dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Personally, I don’t mind the rain—it helps keep those summer temps in check! But once the clouds clear and the sun comes out, heat returns.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With some weakness aloft in the atmosphere, we can continue to expect daily thunderstorms. A weak disturbance is on the way, bringing more widespread rain and storms early next week. So, make sure to keep that umbrella handy!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, we’ll see highs in the low 90s, but watch out for feels-like temperatures soaring near 102°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.