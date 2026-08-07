Expect daily showers and storms through the weekend

As we head into the weekend, we're in for another dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Personally, I don’t mind the rain—it helps keep those summer temps in check! But once the clouds clear and the sun comes out, heat returns.
With some weakness aloft in the atmosphere, we can continue to expect daily thunderstorms. A weak disturbance is on the way, bringing more widespread rain and storms early next week. So, make sure to keep that umbrella handy!
Tomorrow, we’ll see highs in the low 90s, but watch out for feels-like temperatures soaring near 102°.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.