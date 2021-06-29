Enjoyed Monday's Weather? You'll Love Today!

The weather pattern is pretty much where it should be for this time of year. June is normally our rainiest month, and we've been seeing those daily showers and storms with hot and sticky temperatures. Guess what? You can expect a copy and paste forecast for the next several days.

The moisture values will remain quite high for the remainder of the week and the weekend. Therefore, it won't take a lot of daytime heating to get the showers and storms going. Fortunately, the storms Monday were moving along fairly quickly, because some of these storms we're producing rainfall rates of over 2 inches. If we would have seen slower movement of the storms, flooding would have become more of an issue.

Today, you can expect scattered storms to start firing up along the coast around daybreak, then moving inland toward the I-10 corridor by late morning, and well into the afternoon hours for the far inland parishes. Rainfall rates could be high again, so don't be surprised if you get a quick one or two inches of rain from some of these storms. Temperatures will stay in the 80s thanks to more cloud cover and scattered rain. Winds will be a little lighter today, generally east at 5-10 mph.

. 2pm Forecast for Tuesday

Overnight, rains will diminish. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday, expect more of the same. Hot, humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 80s.

Later in the week, we'll see slightly less coverage of rain. Chances Thursday will drop back into the 40% range, and 50% For Friday. Then more scattered storms are in the forecast for the weekend, including the 4th of July. Temperatures toward the weekend will be climbing back to near 90. Normally in early July, temperatures average around 93 during the day.

Tropical depression Danny will continue to dissipate over the southeast. A tropical wave over the Atlantic has about a 40% chance for development over the next five days. This system will drift west-northwest toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the end of the weekend.