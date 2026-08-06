Embracing the summer heat and occasional afternoon showers

We are continuing our typical summertime weather pattern. At least we can expect some relief from the heat, with showers and storms developing in the afternoons. Below are rainfall amounts from the last 12 hours, showing what a 40% day looks like. The storm activity is mostly scattered.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most of the showers were scattered across Acadiana, especially in the eastern areas, and we can expect more of the same as we head into Friday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It’s going to feel quite muggy out there, with dew points hovering in the 70s and even 80s due to our warm, southerly winds from the Gulf. Heat indices climb into the upper 90s and low 100s, with highs tomorrow reaching the low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For those traveling tomorrow morning, we may have a few areas of patchy fog, mainly in CENLA and a few areas along the coast. This is due to high humidity and low winds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we move through September, there's so much to look forward to! We kick off with Meteorological Fall on September 1st, followed by Labor Day 6 days later. The NFL season starts on the 9th, and we can mark our calendars for the official start of fall in 47 days! Honorable mentions include Halloween in 86 days, 112 days until Thanksgiving, and 140 days until Christmas!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

NOAA has released its latest update for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and its prediction remains: a below-normal season is expected.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Per the outlook details, "For the remainder of the season, tropical storm activity in the Atlantic basin is expected to be tempered by El Niño conditions, which first emerged in the equatorial Pacific in June. El Niño increases wind shear, which tends to prevent tropical storms from forming or from getting stronger once formed. Other less influential factors include temperatures near average in the Atlantic Ocean and a neutral west African monsoon."

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While El Niño may limit storms in the Atlantic, it can actually boost storm development in the Pacific.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.