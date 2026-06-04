Elevated rain chances through the weekend; First named system in the tropics

The wet and unsettled weather is sticking around for a bit longer. We can expect elevated rain chances throughout the weekend, with off-and-on showers and storms possible in both the morning and afternoon. Plus, it’ll feel breezy out there!

Breyanna Lewis.KATC

Breyanna Lewis.KATC

With a warm airmass and tropical moisture in the mix, some storms could bring significant rainfall—up to 2 inches in some areas. Don’t forget to keep your umbrellas handy! Highs will be in the 80s until Sunday.

Breyanna Lewis.KATC

The Eastern Pacific has its first named system, Tropical Storm Amanda! As of now, it’s about 1,500 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and is expected to stay a tropical storm through tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis.KATC

Breyanna Lewis.KATC

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially kicked off on May 15th! Meanwhile, it’s quiet in the Atlantic.

Breyanna Lewis.KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.