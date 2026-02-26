Elevated fire danger; Warm and dry end to the month

The fire danger looms overhead as multiple parishes are currently under burn bans. This is primarily fueled by breezy winds, dry vegetation, and insufficient rainfall. While the humidity has increased, it's still not enough to significantly reduce the fire danger.

As it stands, the burn bans are expanding across Louisiana, with only Evangeline, Lafayette, and St. Mary parishes remaining unaffected for now.

Currently, 8% of the state is facing extreme drought conditions. Although a small part of Acadiana remains drought-free, that too may soon shift.

Fortunately, the upcoming forecast shows promise with higher chances of rain, which could bring much-needed relief.

Let's do our part to prevent any potential fires.

