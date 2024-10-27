Dry end to the weekend, but rain chances return next week

A dense fog advisory goes into effect at 3 AM until 10 AM affecting Lower St. Martin, Southern Jeff Davis, Acadia, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes. Visibility may drop to a quarter mile or less during this time. If you're on the road, please slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and maintain extra stopping distance to ensure safety.

We have more dry days in store for us, but after a month-long wait, rain is finally on the way to Acadiana! The best chance for showers will be this Thursday, on Halloween. As of now, the rain is likely to arrive mostly in the afternoon. We’re only expecting rainfall amounts between 0.25" to 0.50".

A low pressure system is expecting to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea within the week. Other than that no tropical activity is expected in Louisiana.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.