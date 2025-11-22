Dry end to the weekend but a stronger front is expected Tuesday

Today, a cold front swept through our area, bringing pleasant conditions that will stick around until Monday! However, we have a stronger cold front heading our way early Tuesday morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Be prepared for showers and storms, along with a chance of isolated severe storms, particularly in northern and Central Louisiana. Currently, there's a marginal (1/5) risk for areas from Vernon to La Salle parishes and a slight (2/5) risk extending across a large portion of Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While Acadiana isn't under a severe threat now, that could change in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates!

According to the GRAF model, we might see a few scattered showers on Monday, with the main line of storms expected to move through Louisiana after midnight, reaching Acadiana around daybreak.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The good news? After the front passes, we can look forward to cooler, more seasonable temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving ! It'll be a chilly Thanksgiving morning in the 40s, but expect a lovely afternoon warming up to the 60s with beautiful sunny skies. No rain in sight for the holiday!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-50s, which is about a 10° to 15° decrease from last night.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow will still be warm, with temperatures in the 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.