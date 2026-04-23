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Drought persists; Little rainfall expected through the rest of April

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

The latest drought monitor shows that moderate to severe drought conditions have slightly increased in our area over the past week. Currently, 53% of the state is facing extreme drought.

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Unfortunately, with minimal rainfall expected through the end of April, these conditions are likely to persist.

Exciting news for the weekend— the weather is looking pretty nice for Festival International.

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While there's a slight chance of rain, it'll mostly be during the afternoon with highs in the 80s. The humidity remains elevated over the weekend, making it feel like the 90s!

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Looking ahead to Friday night and Saturday morning, the SPC has placed us under a marginal (1/5) risk for isolated severe weather across much of Acadiana.

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This will likely change as both the HRRR and GRAF show a line of storms out of the north, which quickly fall apart.

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If the line of storms holds together, we could see damaging winds and large hail. Even if we don’t have severe storms, some showers are still likely.

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The risk of severe weather will shift further north into CENLA and Northern Louisiana on Saturday.

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Tonight, expect temperatures in the 60s with a chance of patchy fog.

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Tomorrow, we warm up to the low 80s, with a heat index around 89. A few afternoon showers are possible, but mostly we're in for a mix of sun and clouds.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.