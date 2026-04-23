Drought persists; Little rainfall expected through the rest of April

The latest drought monitor shows that moderate to severe drought conditions have slightly increased in our area over the past week. Currently, 53% of the state is facing extreme drought.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Unfortunately, with minimal rainfall expected through the end of April, these conditions are likely to persist.

Exciting news for the weekend— the weather is looking pretty nice for Festival International.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While there's a slight chance of rain, it'll mostly be during the afternoon with highs in the 80s. The humidity remains elevated over the weekend, making it feel like the 90s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to Friday night and Saturday morning, the SPC has placed us under a marginal (1/5) risk for isolated severe weather across much of Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This will likely change as both the HRRR and GRAF show a line of storms out of the north, which quickly fall apart.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

If the line of storms holds together, we could see damaging winds and large hail. Even if we don’t have severe storms, some showers are still likely.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The risk of severe weather will shift further north into CENLA and Northern Louisiana on Saturday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight, expect temperatures in the 60s with a chance of patchy fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, we warm up to the low 80s, with a heat index around 89. A few afternoon showers are possible, but mostly we're in for a mix of sun and clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.