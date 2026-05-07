Drought improves and more rain is on the way for the Mother's Day Weekend

We're in for some more rain tomorrow and Saturday, thanks to a stationary boundary that’s boosting our rain chances.

While we don’t anticipate a significant severe weather threat over the next couple of days, there is a marginal risk (1/5) for strong winds and large hail if any storms become severe.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most of Acadiana can expect anywhere from 2-5 inches of rain, with some areas potentially seeing higher amounts.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The excessive rainfall risk has been downgraded to a marginal (1/4), but keep in mind that there could still be some ponding on roadways.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With the lingering boundary, we can expect waves of rainfall throughout the day tomorrow and Saturday. The models are a bit uncertain with their timing, so stay alert for showers and thunderstorms from morning to night.

Rain chances drop significantly on Sunday for Mother’s Day, with only isolated showers expected in the afternoon. A cold front will finally sweep through, bringing in drier and cooler air.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.