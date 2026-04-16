Drought continues to expand some relief on the horizon

The drought continues to expand across our state! The extreme drought has nearly doubled over the last week, increasing from 24% to 44%. This affects a significant portion of CENLA and Southeast Louisiana. Severe drought conditions have expanded into parts of Jeff Davis, Acadia, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, there is hope on the horizon! Over the next week, we expect some relief, with rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter of an inch to as much as two inches in certain areas.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While we look forward to this potential relief, it’s important to note that, for now, there are no burn bans in place for Acadiana.

We're still forecasting a cold front to arrive Saturday night, bringing along some showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. While severe weather isn’t anticipated, we could see a strong storm or two pop up.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The expected rainfall amounts vary depending on your location.

- North of HWY 90: Expect between 1-2 inches of rain, with some isolated spots possibly exceeding 2 inches.

- South of I-10: Rainfall will be lighter, mostly ranging from a tenth of an inch to 1 inch. We might even experience a few heavy downpours at times.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This rain will offer some much-needed relief to our ongoing drought concerns! After the front passes, cooler air filters in, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s Sunday morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for tonight, we’re looking at the upper 60s with some patchy fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow’s highs will reach the mid-80s. With an upper-level ridge in place that will likely cap any precipitation, but a small shower or two may manage to squeeze out during the afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.