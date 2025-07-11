Drier headed into the weekend with higher heat next week

Daniel Phillips

We're getting through July here in the weather lab and the forecast certainly feels like it.

We've got another round of showers and storms popping up across the area which will help keep temperatures in the upper 80s.

A few decent downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible but mostly these will be the typical summer rain.

Rain chances will slowly start to dip through the weekend into the work week as high pressure expands across the Gulf Coast.

Expect higher temperatures without the rain and we'll start to see a return of heat index values in the triple digits through a majority of next week.