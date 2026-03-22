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Dense fog expected tonight; Quiet stretch of weather continues

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It's gearing up to be a foggy night across Acadiana. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY goes into effect from 3 AM to 9 AM.

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Dense Fog Tips:
- Slow down.
- Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
- Turn on low beam headlights. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility even more.

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Our long stretch of quiet weather continues, and honestly, I’m not complaining! I’d much rather chat about sunny skies and a few clouds than severe weather.

As for tonight, expect temperatures to hang in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some dense fog rolling in (check out my previous post for more details).

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Tomorrow’s forecast shows highs topping out in the low 80s, and that looks to continue for the next few days!

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Enjoy the beautiful weather!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.