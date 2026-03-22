Dense fog expected tonight; Quiet stretch of weather continues

It's gearing up to be a foggy night across Acadiana. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY goes into effect from 3 AM to 9 AM.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Dense Fog Tips:

- Slow down.

- Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

- Turn on low beam headlights. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility even more.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Our long stretch of quiet weather continues, and honestly, I’m not complaining! I’d much rather chat about sunny skies and a few clouds than severe weather.

As for tonight, expect temperatures to hang in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some dense fog rolling in (check out my previous post for more details).

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow’s forecast shows highs topping out in the low 80s, and that looks to continue for the next few days!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Enjoy the beautiful weather!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.