Dangerously cold temperatures Monday night and when to expect the warm up

After the joy of just a trace amount of measurable light snow for many parts of Acadiana last night/this early AM, the fun and excitement of the chance of winter precip is gone and we are left with the frigid temperatures and the risk that comes with them. Here is the important information you need to know to stay safe tonight as we face what is likely our coldest temperatures of the season.

Wind chills had our lowest feels like temperature in Lafayette today at 11°. Although the winds relax tonight, the clearing skies and breezy conditions will cause us to lose all the heat we had today that made the day as comfortable as it could have been with sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s, possibly even upper teens for parts of Acadiana.

Monday night hours expected to be below freezing range from 13-16 hours/

Tuesday night hours expected to be below freezing improves but will still range from 3 - 11 hours depending on how inland you are.

The Extreme Cold Warning is set to expire at 11 AM on Tuesday.

The infographics are on the more animated and cuter side of things, but it is important information to have. Dress in multiple layers if outdoors. The following safety information is per the National Weather Service.

For information on open warming shelters being updated by the KATC News Team you can go here.

So, when does it end? We actually warm above freezing tomorrow will sunny skies, making for a pretty day. However, we drop back down to freezing again tomorrow night so keep those pipes, plants, and pets protected through the next few days. Truly, there's more upcoming freezing weather this weekend impending, so you really want to leave everything winterized.

As far as our next weather maker, we have another cold front moving through Thursday night/Friday bringing rain chances back to Acadiana. Currently models aren't strongly suggesting any winter precip but we will be watching closely for any changes. The temperatures will fall below freezing and below average for this time of year again this weekend.