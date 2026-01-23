Warming centers open across Acadiana as freezing temperatures move in

ACROSS ACADIANA — Warming centers and when they’re open:



Dupuis Recreation Center at 1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette, LA

Open from Saturday, January 24, to Tuesday, January 27

Indian Hills Country Club at 1141 E Prudhomme Street, Opelousas, LA

Open from Saturday, January 24, to Tuesday, January 27

Robert B. Green Veteran’s Memorial Building at 1201 Field Street, New Iberia, LA

Sunday, January 25, to Tuesday, January 27



With below-freezing temperatures expected across Acadiana in the coming days, local governments and community organizations are opening warming centers to help residents stay safe during the cold snap.

Officials say the centers are meant for anyone who may struggle to stay warm — not just people experiencing homelessness.

“When people hear ‘warming center,’ they often think it’s only for the homeless,” said Cilicia Savoy, events director for St. Landry Parish Government. “Last year, we had a woman who had been without electricity for months. Some people are elderly, some live in older homes, and even with electricity, it’s just not warm enough for them.”

Warming centers are opening in Lafayette, St. Landry and Iberia parishes through local government efforts. All locations will offer food, and some are partnering with community organizations to expand services.

Lafayette and Iberia parishes are working with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide hot meals for people who may not have access to food during the cold weather.

Each center encourages guests to bring food and snacks if they have the means, as well as medication and any personal comfort items that might make their stay more comfortable.

“We view it as a partnership,” said Paul Scelfo, chief regional officer for Second Harvest Food Bank. “They’ll have a hot meal, something to drink and a safe environment — making sure people are well-fed and able to get through this weather comfortably.”

Organizers say the ability to open and operate warming centers relies heavily on community support, including donations and volunteers.

Charlee Lear, a donor from Opelousas, said helping during severe weather is about looking out for neighbors.

“I know a lot of people are behind on bills or unable to get the bare necessities when the weather’s bad,” Lear said. “We just want to lend a hand. I was born and raised here, and we want to be a friend to everyone.”

Officials encourage residents to share information about warming centers with anyone who may need help and to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors as temperatures drop.

Each center is accepting donations for food, clothes, hygiene items, underwear, pillows and blankets.

Second Harvest is also accepting donations in person at 215 E. Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA and through their website.

