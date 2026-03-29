Daily rain chances to end the month of March

It’s been a gorgeous day, filled with sunshine and warm temperatures!

As we head into the overnight hours, expect temperatures to be around 10° warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The infamous fog makes its return to Acadiana tonight, so take the extra precautions when traveling.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we're in for warmer afternoons with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances are quite low, sitting between 0%-10%, so a brief shower or two might pop up in the eastern parts of Acadiana. However, medium rain chances are on the horizon as we approach the end of March and the start of April (my favorite month of the year), with the potential for 1-2" of rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

CENLA and northern Louisiana may see even higher amounts. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

And for those curious about Easter, it looks like we might be in for a rainy holiday this year, with rain chances climbing to 60% as a cold front moves through. We still have a week to go, so stay tuned for updates!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.