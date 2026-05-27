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Daily chances for showers and storms continue

BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORECAST KATC 05-27-26
BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORECAST KATC 05-27-26
Posted
and last updated

Not much has changed over the last week—it looks like we’re in for a rainy stretch through the first week of June.

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Tomorrow, we may see heavy rain at times, with expected rainfall amounts reaching up to 2 inches.

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Keep an eye out for any ponding on the roads and low-lying areas that might be susceptible to flooding. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected!

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Tonight will be mild in the upper 60s to low 70s.

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Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low 80s.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.