Daily chances for showers and storms continue

Not much has changed over the last week—it looks like we’re in for a rainy stretch through the first week of June.
Tomorrow, we may see heavy rain at times, with expected rainfall amounts reaching up to 2 inches.
Keep an eye out for any ponding on the roads and low-lying areas that might be susceptible to flooding. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected!
Tonight will be mild in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the low 80s.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.