Cooler temperatures on the way; tips as temperatures dip

A front is bringing cooler temperatures to Acadiana - at least for a few days - and Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo and LSP offers a few tips to ensure you stay safe while staying warm.

"Take care of tender vegetation and your pets, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning," said KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo. "There is no need for residents of Acadiana to worry about pipes bursting due to warm soil temperatures," Perillo added.

For those looking for warmer weather, temperatures will climb into the 70's on Thursday and into the 80's into the weekend.

Here are tips provided by LSP:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your home

In addition, carbon monoxide, or CO, can also be a hazard when it comes to heating your homes.

Carbon monoxide, often referred to as “the invisible killer,” is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels like gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil and methane are actively burning. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel, like furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces, can be sources of carbon monoxide.

One way to protect yourself is to have a carbon monoxide alarm for your home.

