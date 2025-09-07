Cooler overnight temperatures behind front, and quiet conditions in the tropics

The weather team is pleased to see that the Atlantic and Gulf are calm at the moment. The yellow "X" used to be Invest 91L, and the dry air in that region has shredded the tropical wave. As we approach the peak of the hurricane season, we will keep our eyes peeled for any additional tropical waves.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko is causing concerns for Hawaii. It is currently a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph.

While Hawaii does not expect a direct landfall, residents should prepare for high surf, dangerous rip currents, and windy conditions as Kiko moves northward. The storm is expected to weaken as it passes over cooler waters and encounters strong vertical wind shear.

