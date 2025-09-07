Cooler nights in Acadiana and no systems in the tropics

The Atlantic and Gulf are quiet right now, which is a relief!!!!!!!! Less stress on my fellow meteorologists. We will keep an eye on any tropical waves that may develop.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In the Pacific, Hurricane Kiko is currently a category 2 with sustained winds of 110 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It is expected to weaken over the next few days as it moves north of Hawaii, primarily due to cooler waters and increasing wind shear. While a direct impact on the islands is not anticipated, dangerous surf and rip currents are likely to occur.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

