Cooler nights in Acadiana and no systems in the tropics

Breyanna's 5:30pm Weather Forecast Katc 09-07-25
The Atlantic and Gulf are quiet right now, which is a relief!!!!!!!! Less stress on my fellow meteorologists. We will keep an eye on any tropical waves that may develop.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Kiko is currently a category 2 with sustained winds of 110 mph.

It is expected to weaken over the next few days as it moves north of Hawaii, primarily due to cooler waters and increasing wind shear. While a direct impact on the islands is not anticipated, dangerous surf and rip currents are likely to occur.

