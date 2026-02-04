Cool temperatures day and tomorrow; Spring weather returns later

This week is shaping up to be much quieter, and it's a welcome change after the hustle and bustle of January! Another round of sunny skies are expected tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

After the cold front this morning, we're feeling cooler this afternoon and chilly tonight with overnight temperatures near freezing. So a light freeze is possible with a few areas of patchy frost.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The layers will be needed in the morning! By the afternoon, expect a pleasant warm up into the 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Spring-like temperatures return! Tomorrow night, overnight temperatures climb into the low 40s, and by Friday afternoon, we'll be enjoying a beautiful warm-up with highs reaching the 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The weekend is looking promising too—definitely a welcome improvement from last weekend’s cold blast!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.