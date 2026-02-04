Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cool temperatures day and tomorrow; Spring weather returns later

This week is shaping up to be much quieter, and it's a welcome change after the hustle and bustle of January! Another round of sunny skies are expected tomorrow.

After the cold front this morning, we're feeling cooler this afternoon and chilly tonight with overnight temperatures near freezing. So a light freeze is possible with a few areas of patchy frost.

The layers will be needed in the morning! By the afternoon, expect a pleasant warm up into the 50s.

Spring-like temperatures return! Tomorrow night, overnight temperatures climb into the low 40s, and by Friday afternoon, we'll be enjoying a beautiful warm-up with highs reaching the 70s.

The weekend is looking promising too—definitely a welcome improvement from last weekend’s cold blast!

