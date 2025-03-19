Cool nights this week and Sunday night another storm maker

A cold front rolls in today, bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the week! Breezy conditions are expected tonight, with lows in the 40s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow will be mild, with daytime highs in the upper 60s.

However, by Thursday night, we could have a taste of winter, as overnight temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Freezing temperatures are not expected.

Sunny skies are anticipated tomorrow and will last through Saturday. A storm maker develops Sunday night, and the SPC has issued a low end severe (2/5) weather threat for the northern part of Acadiana. This outlook is likely to be updated as we approach the day.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.