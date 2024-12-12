Cool, clear weather Thursday as unsettled weather looks to return

Daniel Phillips

Another round of spectacular weather lies ahead of Acadiana Thursday with cool, dry conditions remaining in place for another day.

Temperatures will climb to just about 60 after a frosty start to the day and it will be a lot of sunshine that helps them get to that level.

Winds relaxed significantly overnight and it will be a much calmer day out there compared to Wednesday.

Daniel Phillips

Unfortunately, however, this is not meant to last.

Clouds will start to return to the area on Friday as temperatures climb back up into the upper 60s by the end of the day.

An approaching front will stall just to our north bringing showers to north Louisiana on Saturday and keeping our clouds pretty much locked in place.

Given the position of the front it will be a tough forecast for the weekend as small changes in frontal positioning could have large changes in our forecast.

Daniel Phillips

As of Thursday morning it looks likely that Acadiana could see a scattering of showers Saturday afternoon in areas north of Highway 190.

That being said if the front dips south just a little more it would drag in higher rain chances so be mindful there could be changes to the forecast.

This front will stay parked north of us going into next week and so there's similar thinking regarding the rain chances for next week.

Currently rain chances seem a little lower for the end of the weekend but that could change over the coming days.

The hope is we can get this front cleared and out of here by Christmas.