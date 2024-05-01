Conditions remain quiet and warm, but showers moving in soon

Daniel Phillips

Some areas of patchy fog will develop through commute time on Wednesday, though it shouldn't be near as dense as it was earlier this week.

Mostly sunny skies will take over for the afternoon and will send temperatures into the upper 80s.

There's enough moisture that it may feel a little warmer outside with a heat index pushing close to 90 during the hottest parts of the day.

Clouds will start to arrive overnight and we'll see more and more cloud cover through the day on Thursday.

A few spotty showers will be possible Thursday afternoon/evening with the bulk of the activity pushing through Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms may be with us during Friday morning's commute and the window for showers will be open through about lunch time.

Acadiana could pick up a quick inch or so of rain so widespread flooding isn't expected but some pooling on low lying roads could be possible as the storms pass.

There's currently no major threat for severe weather but a few decent thunderstorms will certainly be possible.

Crawfish Festival goers will be encouraged to hear that the storms should clear up by the time festivities get going and the rest of the weekend is looking quiet.