Cold start to begin a new work week

What a rollercoaster of weather we've had lately—from spring-like warmth to severe storms, and now we're facing near-freezing temperatures as we kick off a new week in January!

Tonight is shaping up to be chilly, with temps dipping into the 30s with a few areas seeing patchy frost, so bring the winter gear out as you head out in the morning.

ICAST Lows Tomorrow Night.png

We’ll warm up to the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

TrueView Tomorrow 2022.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Looking ahead, we won't see any showers until Wednesday, when highs top out in the upper 60s, possibly even the low 70s! Accompanying these showers is a cold front that'll bring cooler temperatures overnight.

Overall, it looks like a fairly quiet 10-day forecast ahead.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

