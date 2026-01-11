Cold start to begin a new work week

What a rollercoaster of weather we've had lately—from spring-like warmth to severe storms, and now we're facing near-freezing temperatures as we kick off a new week in January!

Tonight is shaping up to be chilly, with temps dipping into the 30s with a few areas seeing patchy frost, so bring the winter gear out as you head out in the morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We’ll warm up to the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead, we won't see any showers until Wednesday, when highs top out in the upper 60s, possibly even the low 70s! Accompanying these showers is a cold front that'll bring cooler temperatures overnight.

Overall, it looks like a fairly quiet 10-day forecast ahead.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.