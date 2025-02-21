Cold rain develops this weekend with drier conditions next week

Another cold night is expected, with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most areas will finally break out of the 40s tomorrow, although it will still be chilly for the parades under cloudy skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A low-pressure system moving in from the Gulf will bring widespread showers to Acadiana from late Saturday into Sunday. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with isolated areas potentially receiving between 3 to 4 inches of rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.