Cold rain develops this weekend with drier conditions next week

Another cold night is expected, with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Most areas will finally break out of the 40s tomorrow, although it will still be chilly for the parades under cloudy skies.
A low-pressure system moving in from the Gulf will bring widespread showers to Acadiana from late Saturday into Sunday. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.
Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with isolated areas potentially receiving between 3 to 4 inches of rain.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.