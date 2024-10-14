Cold front moving through this week, bringing us the fall's coolest temperatures so far

We're picking up this week right where we left off with beautiful clear skies and warm afternoons.

Highs will return to around 90 with a very light breeze and just enough moisture to feel a little sticky.

Lows return to the 60s again overnight before a front comes through knocking temperatures down to the coolest they've been all season.

There's not enough moisture out there to lead to any showers but we may see some clouds Tuesday which would indicate the front is passing.

Highs behind the front will stay in the 70s and we could get our first round of widespread 40s overnight by the middle of the week.

Sunshine will remain through the rest of this week and into the weekend.