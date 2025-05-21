Cold front keeps lingering showers in place for Acadiana

This morning kicked off with some heavy rain, leading to a flash flood warning for Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, where we've seen about 1-3" of rainfall. Surrounding areas received around 1.5".

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Only one report of flash flooding came in from Broussard, where some streets were underwater.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A cold front sags off the coast, still bringing rainfall for areas in south St. Mary parish. The cold front doesn't have plans to move, so we'll continue to see lingering showers tomorrow. Low-end rain chances continue through the weekend, with higher rain chances late in the weekend and for Memorial Day.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight's lows will be comfortable in the 60s and 70s, with tomorrow's highs in the 80s. And can you believe it, Lafayette? We haven’t hit our first 90° yet! But that could change soon, with temperatures across Acadiana expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s later this week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.