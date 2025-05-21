Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold front keeps lingering showers in place for Acadiana

Production Earth Design.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Production Earth Design.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
rain total 1.png
Posted

This morning kicked off with some heavy rain, leading to a flash flood warning for Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, where we've seen about 1-3" of rainfall. Surrounding areas received around 1.5".

rain total 1.png

Only one report of flash flooding came in from Broussard, where some streets were underwater.

Production Earth Design.png

A cold front sags off the coast, still bringing rainfall for areas in south St. Mary parish. The cold front doesn't have plans to move, so we'll continue to see lingering showers tomorrow. Low-end rain chances continue through the weekend, with higher rain chances late in the weekend and for Memorial Day.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Tonight's lows will be comfortable in the 60s and 70s, with tomorrow's highs in the 80s. And can you believe it, Lafayette? We haven’t hit our first 90° yet! But that could change soon, with temperatures across Acadiana expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s later this week.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.