Cold front arrives tonight, bringing cooler temperatures to the area

As we look at the radar, we can see a few scattered showers that are expected to become more widespread as we move into the evening. No severe weather is expected, but you may hear an occasional rumble of thunder.

Rain is set to continue overnight, clearing out by 10 AM Sunday for our eastern parishes.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While we’re not anticipating a major flooding event, a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding remains in effect for much of Acadiana. Expect some ponding on roadways and in areas with poor drainage.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall amounts will likely range between a tenth of an inch and 2 inches, with localized spots possibly receiving up to 4 inches. The GRAF and HRRR models show some differences in predicted rainfall rates, with GRAF suggesting up to 3 inches and HRRR leaning towards 2 inches.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Once the front moves through Sunday morning, it'll be windy with winds gusting up to 40 mph! Plus, a brief cool down is on the way.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We can expect a noticeable difference in temperatures, dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow’s highs will also be cooler, settling in the low 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we head into Monday, expect similar overnight temperatures, but a nice warm-up with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.