Cold front arrives tomorrow bringing showers and cooler temperatures

As we wrap up the weekend, patchy to dense fog is expected to return tonight. A dense fog advisory may be issued. A warm front is moving in, bringing Gulf moisture and a rise in temperatures—upper 40s to low 50s overnight.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow is shaping up to be quite warm, with highs in the upper 60s and even reaching the 70s! Enjoy it while it lasts!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, don’t put away those jackets just yet! We can expect scattered showers tomorrow afternoon before a cold front sweeps in Sunday night.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This front will bring brisk winds and a significant temperature drop of about 10-15° . As the cold air settles Monday night, we may see temperatures at or below freezing.

The week ahead will be calmer, with a mix of sun and clouds through the end of the week.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.