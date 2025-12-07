Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold front arrives tomorrow bringing showers and cooler temperatures

As we wrap up the weekend, patchy to dense fog is expected to return tonight. A dense fog advisory may be issued. A warm front is moving in, bringing Gulf moisture and a rise in temperatures—upper 40s to low 50s overnight.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be quite warm, with highs in the upper 60s and even reaching the 70s! Enjoy it while it lasts!

However, don’t put away those jackets just yet! We can expect scattered showers tomorrow afternoon before a cold front sweeps in Sunday night.

This front will bring brisk winds and a significant temperature drop of about 10-15° . As the cold air settles Monday night, we may see temperatures at or below freezing.

The week ahead will be calmer, with a mix of sun and clouds through the end of the week.

