Cloudy & Warmer for Friday

After a string of gray days, clouds will break up a little on Friday, with sunnier conditions as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Low pressure over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is still throwing low cloudiness over the region. Most of us here in Acadiana will stay generally cloudy, with breaks in the cloud cover over the western areas. Expect Friday's highs to run in the mid 70s.

KATC Today's Forecast

A weak front will push through the area overnight. Skies should remain mostly cloudy, with some gradual clearing by Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 60s as our winds shift to the north. Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s, and humidity will drop off as well.

Overnight Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear, some fog may develop around sunrise, with lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some clouds will return late Sunday as humidity levels increase on southerly winds ahead of the next storm system that will push in early in the work week.

KATC Storms could be strong Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As low pressure develops out to our west on Monday, southerly winds will increase the moisture. Some showers are possible by midday Monday with highs near 80, but bigger thunderstorms are likely late Monday, Monday night, and early Tuesday morning. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds. Brief heavy downpours are likely, but the storms should be moving along, therefore flooding doesn't seem to be a problem.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Blustery conditions coming in the wake of the front. Tuesday's highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Thanksgiving looks quiet and cool. Early morning temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40, with highs Thanksgiving Day in the lower 60s.

KATC Potential Tropical Cyclone #22

And a reminder that hurricane season doesn't end until November 30th. Potential Tropical Cyclone #22 is over the western Caribbean. It appears it could reach Tropical Storm status and bring gusty winds over Jamaica, Cuba, the western Atlantic, and possibly Bermuda later this weekend.